Century Logistics Holdings Bhd is in talks with
parties from South Korea and Japan looking for a strategic
tie-up for access into the Malaysian market, the Star reported,
citing sources.
The deal, quoting sources, may include equity participation
by one of these foreign parties into the Malaysian integrated
logistics services provider, the Star reported.
Officials at Century were not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters. (bit.ly/1he4znb)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)