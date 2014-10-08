BRIEF-UMB Financial Corp announces $0.255 quarterly cash dividend
* UMB Financial Corporation announces $0.255 quarterly cash dividend and common stock repurchase authorization
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 8 bit.ly/10Muw5j
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* UMB Financial Corporation announces $0.255 quarterly cash dividend and common stock repurchase authorization
* UMB Financial Corp - board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to 2 million shares of the company’s common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q2l3Ei) Further company coverage: