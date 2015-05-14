Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's oil and gas services firm, may launch a general offer to buy Perdana Petroleum Bhd, the Star reported on Thursday, citing a source.

Dayang could be acquiring more shares in Perdana from an existing substantial shareholder and after it crosses the threshold of 33 percent, Dayang would have to launch a GO, the Star reported.

Dayang now owns close to 30 percent in Perdana. Both companies requested for suspension of their shares and warrants on Wednesday.

Officials at Dayang and Perdana are not immediately available to comment on the story when contacted by Reuters. (bit.ly/1Fls7RJ)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)