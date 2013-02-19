BRIEF- Japan Rental Housing Investments acquires properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1
SHANGHAI, May 31 The banker at the other end of the phone line was furious, recalled Shanghai lawyer Wang Chaoyu. A pile of steel pledged as collateral for a loan of almost $3 million from his bank, China CITIC, had vanished from a warehouse on the outskirts of the city.