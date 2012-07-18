Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) expects the
economy to remain flat for the rest of the year due to weak
external demand, but is maintaining its gross domestic
product (GDP) growth forecast of 4.2 percent for 2012.
Malaysia's GDP growth stood at 5.1 percent last year.
"In comparison to other countries in the region, 4.2 percent
may be low but it is still respectable when compared with
emerging markets like China," executive director Zakariah Abdul
Rashid told reporters at the 27th National Economic briefing on
Tuesday.
