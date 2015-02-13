BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism's trading in shares to resume on May 11
May 10 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on May 11 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q4ZDH5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the world's sixth largest pension fund, is set to increase investments overseas by expanding its existing alliance with Australian real estate specialist Goodman Group PTY Ltd, New Straits Times reported, citing unnamed sources.
The alliance is likely to boost investments in real estate, such as industrial and office space, in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, the daily reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 10 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on May 11 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q4ZDH5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says securities regulator agrees to halt review of its share private placement proposal