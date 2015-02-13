Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the world's sixth largest pension fund, is set to increase investments overseas by expanding its existing alliance with Australian real estate specialist Goodman Group PTY Ltd, New Straits Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

The alliance is likely to boost investments in real estate, such as industrial and office space, in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, the daily reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)