Government-owned Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim
Bank) is looking at the potential of arranging a $1
billion (3.1 billion ringgit) sukuk to be made available in the
global market in its effort to help local companies do business
overseas.
Its managing director and chief executive officer
Adissadikin Ali said the bank aimed to raise funding based on
three objectives: sources of fund should match users of fund in
terms of tenure, foreign exchange neutral and the right pricing.
"In order to achieve this, we have to find the lowest,
cheapest cost available. We are mindful of our mandate. We are
not going after a big profit. Our mandate is to help benefit
other Malaysian companies.-Malaysian Reserve
----
