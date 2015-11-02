BRIEF-Uni-Select Inc Q1 sales $297.2 million
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
Malaysian palm oil company Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is looking to get a substantial discount for its proposed acquisition of Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations , the Edge Malaysia reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The discount is expected to be more than 30 percent of the price being negotiated with PT Rajawali, The Edge reported, citing the source.
Official from Felda Global was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.
NEW YORK, May 3 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Wednesday it was considering getting certified under a new international program that could help companies defend themselves against isolated cases of corruption or poor business practices.