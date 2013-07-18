BRIEF-National Biscuit Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
Mohammed Emir Mavani Abdullah, who clocked in as chief executive officer (CEO) of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd just two days ago, has denied talk that he may lose his job over a controversial PhD degree.
Mohammed Emir said it is untrue that the FGVH board of directors is reconsidering his tenure over concerns that his doctorate from a UK university is not a legitimate degree.
"I did my PhD, (but) it is not recognised...it is a real degree and the university exists. The PhD was not the criteria to select me as it was based on my performance. This issue has no relevance to my getting the job," he told The Malaysian Reserve at his office on Wednesday.-Malaysian Reserve
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.1925 Malaysian ringgits)
