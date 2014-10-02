BRIEF-Muthoot Capital Services recommends issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
* Says recommended issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 2 bit.ly/1rwJEia
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Says recommended issue NCDs worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.