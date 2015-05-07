BRIEF-Engaged Capital comments on Rent-A-Center's letter to stockholders
* Engaged capital - as part of rent-a-center's proposed settlement, rent-a-center board was clear that no review of strategic alternatives was going to occur
Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's largest producer of crude palm oil, said it would complete disposal of its non-core businesses by the third quarter of 2015, state newswire Bernama reported on Wednesday evening, citing its chief executive.
The Malaysian company intends to focus on its main business in plantations, disposing off its travel, property and information technology arms. (bit.ly/1GOMEZy)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Engaged capital - as part of rent-a-center's proposed settlement, rent-a-center board was clear that no review of strategic alternatives was going to occur
* Amazon says all orders of $25 or more of eligible items across any product category qualify for free shipping Source http://amzn.to/2pYRiGI