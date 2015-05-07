Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's largest producer of crude palm oil, said it would complete disposal of its non-core businesses by the third quarter of 2015, state newswire Bernama reported on Wednesday evening, citing its chief executive.

The Malaysian company intends to focus on its main business in plantations, disposing off its travel, property and information technology arms. (bit.ly/1GOMEZy)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)