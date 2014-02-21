UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
1MDB replaces auditors, delays filing of annual accounts-The Star
Murphy Oil to sell 30 percent of Malaysian O&G assets-The Star
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March