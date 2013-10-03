BRIEF-FX Hotels Group plans no div for 2016
April 12 FX Hotels Group Inc : * Says it plans to pay no div for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/tgWbKi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.6 per share to shareholders for 2016