BRIEF-Fujian Nuoqi Co says entered into Loan agreement with Daye Trust Company Limited
* Loan agreement entered into between co and Daye Trust Company Limited in which company was granted a loan facility of up to RMB80mln
* Chen Quanyi has tendered his resignation as an executive director