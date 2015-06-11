Genting Malaysia Bhd, the Malaysian unit of
plantation-to-gaming conglomerate Genting Bhd, expects
weaker local currency to not have a significant impact on the
group's financials, the Sun reported on Thursday, citing
chairman and CEO Lim Kok Thay.
The depreciating ringgit, which weakened to a nine-year low
against the U.S dollar earlier this week, could encourage more
inflow of foreign tourists, Lim was quoted as saying during an
annual general meeting.
