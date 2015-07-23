Malaysia's Genting Plantations Bhd plans to buy a 70,000-hectare oil palm plantation in Indonesia to grow its business in the country, Business Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The plantations arm of Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd has identified the site in Indonesia and is in talks with relevant parties before entering into an agreement, the sources was quoted as saying.

Officials at Genting were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)