UPDATE 2-Qualcomm results beat help allay worries over Apple dispute
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (Reuters) -
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.