The government may have tweaked a controversial Bill that
allows the Minister of Finance to set up an investment panel
within the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to invest in stocks,
initial public offerings, bonds, debts and property assets, as
pressure mounts over why the country needs another sovereign
wealth fund like 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB),
according to sources.
A source close to the matter told The Edge Financial Daily
on Monday that the IRB would not be given the authority to
invest taxpayers' money directly, but only the balance of its
annual allocation given by the government after paying staff
salaries and expenses in IRB.
This is similar to what had been reported by local newspaper
Guang Ming Daily on Sunday, quoting second finance minister
Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah during a Barisan Nasional
coalition event.
"The money belongs to the government and the IRB has no
right to use it," he reportedly said.
According to Ahmad Husni, the government will allocate a
fixed amount to IRB annually where 70 percent will be used to
pay salaries of its 11,000 staff and its expenses. "If there is
any balance, the IRB can use it to invest," he had said.
-The Edge Financial Daily
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.