BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank And Trust says Ferlou I. Evangelista promoted to senior vice president
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, August 13 bit.ly/1ot8Zbn
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For q3 group expecting to achieve operating earnings of 14.4 cents per stapled security (cpss) and distributions of 10.4cpss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: