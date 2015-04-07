BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.3 billion multifamily K-deal, K-064
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K certificates, which are expected to settle on or about May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
China's Greenland Holdings Group Ltd plans to buy about 1,200 acres to 1,400 acres of industrial land in the southern state of Johor, The Star reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
The Shanghai-based company said in January it was buying a 128-acre prime waterfront land in Malaysia's Iskandar from Malaysian property developer Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd for 2.4 billion ringgit ($659.70 million).
* Wells Fargo & Co says Director Ronald Sargent reports open market purchase of 9,050 shares of co's common stock at $55.15 per share on may 5 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pJy1IY Further company coverage: