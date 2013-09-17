link.reuters.com/wun23v
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
EcoWorld to make offer for Johor developer-The Edge
Financial Daily.
The people behind emerging property group Eco World
Development Sdn Bhd will be making a takeover of Johor-based
listed developer Focal Aims Holdings Bhd.
Sources say Maple Quay Sdn Bhd, which has a 50 percent stake
in Eco World, will make a conditional offer to buy 50 percent of
Focal Aims from its major shareholders.
Focal Aims closed last Friday at 91 sen. Its market
capitalisation is 230 million ringgit ($69.91 million) and based
on its 2012 annual report, the company had net assets per share
of 1.17 ringgit. It made a pre-tax profit of 8.1 million ringgit
in 2012 on revenue of 65.26 million ringgit.-The Edge Financial
Daily
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.2900 Malaysian ringgit)