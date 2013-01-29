TMC Life Sciences Bhd is poised to add another
hospital to its stable, this time in the medical hub in Johor's
Iskandar Malaysia.
Industry executives say TMC's single largest shareholder,
Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, is looking at putting under
TMC's management a 200-bed hospital that is being constructed in
the hub - a move that will significantly expand the company's
reach in the country.
The executives say it is uncertain at this juncture if TMC
will own part of S$200 million hospital that is being positioned
as a provider of cheaper but high-quality medical care in the
region.
-The Edge.
