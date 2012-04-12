Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 11.9077 pct
ACCRA, June 9 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 11.9077 percent at an auction on Friday, from 12.3903 percent at the last sale on June 2.
Singapore's DBS Group, which is set to hold direct stakes in two financial institutions in Malaysia, will not have to restructure its shareholdings to comply with the country's single presence policy for the financial sector.
