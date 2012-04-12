THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY

Singapore's DBS Group, which is set to hold direct stakes in two financial institutions in Malaysia, will not have to restructure its shareholdings to comply with the country's single presence policy for the financial sector.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

DRB-HICOM team looking into the mechanics-Business Times

link.reuters.com/xux57s

Aceh quake rattles Malaysia-New Straits Times

link.reuters.com/jux57s

---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.