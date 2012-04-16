MBM Resources Bhd, which aims to become a
prominent automaker within the next three to five years, has
approached a local distributor of a China carmaker for a
possible substantial stake, said an industry observer.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Syed Mokhtar, Sunway eye land-The Edge Financial Daily
Industrialist Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary and Sunway Bhd
have submitted a proposal for a prime piece of real
estate controlled by Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS), which
includes two 18-hole gold course with a commercial value
estimate at over $1.64 billion.
----
Prolintas may start highway jobs next year-Business Times
link.reuters.com/cyk67s
----
'New faces' in Umno list-New Straits Times
link.reuters.com/ruk67s
----
Stronger capital base-The Star
link.reuters.com/xuk67s
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0531 Malaysian ringgit)