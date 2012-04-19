Fitch Rates Development Bank of Namibia 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Development Bank of Namibia Limited (DBN) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR and NATIONAL RATINGS DBN's Long and Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs, Nati