Prestariang Bhd, a fast-growing information technology
service provider, is set to expand into higher eduction, a
move that financial executives said would make it a niche
player in the country's robust private education sector -
The Edge Financial Daily.
Malakoff Corp Bhd is looking to energy-hungry Pakistan to find
new investment opportunities and has proposed to its
government the setting up of two power plants including a
1,200MW imported coal-fired project and a 250MW wind power
project which could cost about $450,000 (1.38 million
ringgit)-The Malaysian Reserve.
40 hotels set for opening in Johor-Business Times
US trade chief sees Malaysia as investment magnet-Business
Times
Commuting takes toll on young workers-New Straits Times
UK property brings global prospects for E&O-The Star
Enough funds for Klang Valley My Rapid Transit (KVMRT) -
The Star
Talent Roadmap features triple strategic thrusts to rope in
professionals-The Star
($1 = 3.0652 Malaysian ringgits)
