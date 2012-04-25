link.reuters.com/raz77s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

Prestariang Bhd, a fast-growing information technology service provider, is set to expand into higher eduction, a move that financial executives said would make it a niche player in the country's robust private education sector - The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Malakoff Corp Bhd is looking to energy-hungry Pakistan to find new investment opportunities and has proposed to its government the setting up of two power plants including a 1,200MW imported coal-fired project and a 250MW wind power project which could cost about $450,000 (1.38 million ringgit)-The Malaysian Reserve. ---- 40 hotels set for opening in Johor-Business Times link.reuters.com/naz77s ---- US trade chief sees Malaysia as investment magnet-Business Times link.reuters.com/kaz77s ---- Commuting takes toll on young workers-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/jaz77s ---- UK property brings global prospects for E&O-The Star link.reuters.com/wyx77s ---- Enough funds for Klang Valley My Rapid Transit (KVMRT) - The Star link.reuters.com/vyx77s ---- Talent Roadmap features triple strategic thrusts to rope in professionals-The Star link.reuters.com/tyx77s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

($1 = 3.0652 Malaysian ringgits)