PREVIOUS ITEMS
Diversified property service provider TA Global Bhd
is expanding its presence in Thailand with the proposed
acquisition of the hotel and business of Movenpick Karon
Beach Resort in Phuket for a total purchase consideration of
$90.2 million (276.19 million ringgit)-The Malaysian Reserve
Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Thursday
that the Terengganu government voluntarily dropped its 11-year
legal suit against the national oil company over payment of
oil royalties without any settlement-The Edge Financial Daily
Tycoon Ananda Krishnan and his bumiputera partners will sell
roughly 15 percent of offshore services provider Bumi Armada
Bhd in private placements to local and foreign
institutional investors in a deal that will raise close to
$655.33 million (2 billion ringgit)-The Edge Financial Daily
Mayor: Stay out of Dataran
($1 = 3.0519 Malaysian ringgits)