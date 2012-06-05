Sime Darby Bhd, SP Setia Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) have formed a consortium to bid for the redevelopment of the Battersea power station site in south London, the Edge Financial Daily said, citing sources. Sime Darby and SP Setia will each hold 40 percent equity in the consortium and the EPF will own the remaining 20 percent. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: RHB eyes more acquisitions to boost overseas presence-The Star link.reuters.com/pyx58s ----