BRIEF-Calatlantic Group reports pricing of secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes
* Calatlantic Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary common stock offering by MP CA Homes llc and repurchase of common stock
(Corrects sourcing in the headline)
EPF targets Australian logistics assets-The Star
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, June 9 Private equity firm Bain Capital is replacing rival KKR & Co LP in a Japanese government-led consortium that also includes Western Digital Corp to bid for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, sources familiar with the matter said.