BRIEF-Chuou International Group buys back 65,400 shares for 28.1 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
MALAYSIA PRESS- - If the performances of companies listed on Bursa Malaysia
this year are anything to go by, Felda Global Venture
Holdings Bhd's (FGVH) initial public offering (IPO) at the
end of the month could be in for a bumpy ride.
Deepening strains in international financial markets
and the increasing grim global economic outlook are
inflicting serious wealth destruction in companies that have
come on to the market over the last five months.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15