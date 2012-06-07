MALAYSIA PRESS- - MISC Bhd president and chief executive officer

(CEO) Nasarudin Md Idris said the national carrier is not

looking to sell its 15.7 percent stake in port operator NCB

Holdings Bhd.

Speculation of MISC selling its block has been rife,

especially after the shipping giant announced its intention

to exit the liner business in late November last year.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

If the performances of companies listed on Bursa Malaysia

this year are anything to go by, Felda Global Venture

Holdings Bhd's (FGVH) initial public offering (IPO) at the

end of the month could be in for a bumpy ride.

Deepening strains in international financial markets

and the increasing grim global economic outlook are

inflicting serious wealth destruction in companies that have

come on to the market over the last five months -

The Edge Financial Daily

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.