MALAYSIA PRESS- - Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering Bhd (MMHE) is

embarking on a $598.33 mln (1.9 billion ringgit) capital

expenditure (capex) over the next four years on a yard

optimisation programme, to increase efficiency.

For this year alone, MMHE plans to spend $94.47 mln

(300 million ringgit) on the optimisation programme -

The Malaysian Reserve.

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

MISC Bhd president and chief executive officer

(CEO) Nasarudin Md Idris said the national carrier is not

looking to sell its 15.7 percent stake in port operator NCB

Holdings Bhd.

Speculation of MISC selling its block has been rife,

especially after the shipping giant announced its intention

to exit the liner business in late November last year -

The Edge Financial Daily

----

If the performances of companies listed on Bursa Malaysia

this year are anything to go by, Felda Global Venture

Holdings Bhd's (FGVH) initial public offering (IPO) at the

end of the month could be in for a bumpy ride.

Deepening strains in international financial markets

and the increasing grim global economic outlook are

inflicting serious wealth destruction in companies that have

come on to the market over the last five months -

The Edge Financial Daily

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.