MALAYSIA PRESS- - Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering
Bhd (MMHE) is
embarking on a $598.33 mln (1.9 billion ringgit) capital
expenditure (capex) over the next four years on a yard
optimisation programme, to increase efficiency.
For this year alone, MMHE plans to spend $94.47 mln
(300 million ringgit) on the optimisation programme -
The Malaysian Reserve.
MISC Bhd president and chief executive officer
(CEO) Nasarudin Md Idris said the national carrier is not
looking to sell its 15.7 percent stake in port operator NCB
Holdings Bhd.
Speculation of MISC selling its block has been rife,
especially after the shipping giant announced its intention
to exit the liner business in late November last year -
The Edge Financial Daily
If the performances of companies listed on Bursa Malaysia
this year are anything to go by, Felda Global Venture
Holdings Bhd's (FGVH) initial public offering (IPO) at the
end of the month could be in for a bumpy ride.
Deepening strains in international financial markets
and the increasing grim global economic outlook are
inflicting serious wealth destruction in companies that have
come on to the market over the last five months -
The Edge Financial Daily
