MALAYSIA PRESS- - Shareholders of ECM Libra Financial
Group Bhd
could be in for a bumper dividend after the group's
$890 mln (890 million ringgit) disposal of its investment
banking and securities business to K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd
.
According to financial executive close to the situation,
ECM Libra is expected to distribute the cash proceeds from
the divestment to existing shareholders in the form of a
special dividend of at least 60 sen per share.
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Yinson Holdings Bhd (YINS.KL> and its partner PetroVietnam
Technical Services Corp (PTSC) have managed to negotiate
with Lam Soon, a joint venture between Vietnam's oil major
PetroVietnam and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
, for a substantially higher contract value for a
floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) job that
was previously awarded to Norway-based Fred Olsen
Production.
The job to supply Lam Soon an FPSO vessel on a 10-year
bare-boat charter was awarded to Fred Olsen four months ago,
and the contract was valued at $500 mln (1.6 billion
ringgit).
AirAsia Bhd and its associate Thai AirAsia are
expected to be among the hardest hit carriers when Bangkok's
Suvarnabhumi airport closes one of its runways for two
months beginning today (Monday).
AirAsia executives said the airline expects longer
turnaround time for its Bangkok operations as a result of
the temporary closure of the East runway, but stressed
that it doesn't plan to reduce the frequency of flights to
Bangkok-The Edge Financial Daily
