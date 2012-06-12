MALAYSIA PRESS- -

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

967 tear gas canisters fired during Bersih 3.0 rally -

The Star

----

Sports Toto Malaysia Trust plans secondary listing on Bursa

Malaysia-The Star

----

Global takaful mart set to hit $4.3 bln in five years-

Business Times

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.