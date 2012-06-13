BRIEF-PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million
* PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Malaysian Airline System Bhd deputy group CEO Mohammed Rashdan Yusof, also known by his nickname "Danny", has resigned, the Edge Financial Daily reported.
"I regret that in the past months Danny has been unfairly vilified and maligned in the blogosphere. Contrary to such blog reports, Danny has displayed exemplary work ethic and dedication during his tenure with MAS, and has been deeply committed to the turnaround of MAS," the airline's chairman Md Nur Yusof was quoted as saying.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
PM Najib courts young voters - New Straits Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) Llc reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH as of june 2 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r3IQUu Further company coverage: