UPDATE 3-Toshiba unconvinced by Western Digital's last-ditch chip bid
* State-backed fund in talks with Bain Capital -sources (Adds details on Western Digital's proposal)
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Pan Sarawak bids for stake in Petra Energy-The Star
Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia is said to be reconsidering
its investment in Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH)
as the latter goes for listing next week, said business
executives familiar with the matter.
According to sources, Paris-based Louis Dreyfus is said
to be reconsidering its 2.5 percent strategic stake in FGVH
due to the high fees imposed and the involvement of numerous
cornerstone investors in the exercise-The Edge.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON/MONTREAL, June 9 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday gave a green light to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against new jets from Bombardier Inc , sending the Canadian planemaker's stock down as much as 8 percent.