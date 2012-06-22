Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) has tweaked its

business turnaround plan and delayed its target to return to

profitability by another year to 2014, said managing

director and chief executive officer Ahmad Jauhari Yahya,

who also hinted at the possibility of layoffs.

Jauhari said the new plan followed events which occurred

over the past six months, including the reversal of the

share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Tune

Air Sdn Bhd, the $787.03 bln (2.5 billion ringgit) losses

MAS posted for financial year 2011, and the scrapping of a

new regional premium airline.

