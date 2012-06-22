Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) has tweaked its
business turnaround plan and delayed its target to return to
profitability by another year to 2014, said managing
director and chief executive officer Ahmad Jauhari Yahya,
who also hinted at the possibility of layoffs.
Jauhari said the new plan followed events which occurred
over the past six months, including the reversal of the
share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Tune
Air Sdn Bhd, the $787.03 bln (2.5 billion ringgit) losses
MAS posted for financial year 2011, and the scrapping of a
new regional premium airline.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.