Offshore support vessels (OSV) operator Bumi Armada Bhd
aims to double the size of its current fleet of 43
vessels in the next four years.
"We now have 43 vessels with an average age of five
years. It's a growing fleet and we target to double it by
2015/16," said Bumi Armada chief executive officer Hassan
Basma during a press conference on Thursday.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) has tweaked its
business turnaround plan and delayed its target to return to
profitability by another year to 2014, said managing
director and chief executive officer Ahmad Jauhari Yahya,
who also hinted at the possibility of layoffs.
Jauhari said the new plan followed events which occurred
over the past six months, including the reversal of the
share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Tune
Air Sdn Bhd, the $787.03 bln (2.5 billion ringgit) losses
MAS posted for financial year 2011, and the scrapping of a
new regional premium airline-The Edge Financial Daily.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.