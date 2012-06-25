The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has been selling down its

shares in several plantation companies including Kuala

Lumpur Kepong Bhd, IOI Corp Bhd TH

Plantations Bhd, Genting Plantations Bhd

, Tradewinds Plantations Bhd and IJM

Plantations Bhd since May 31, ahead of the listing

of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd.

From May 31 to last Friday, EPF had sold about four

million KLK shares, eight million IOI shares in Tradewinds

Plantations (TWS PLant), 3.4 million IJMP shares, 1.8

million TH Plantations shares, and 1.4 million Genting

Plantations (GenIP) shares, according to filings with Bursa

Malaysia.

----

