Gov't in favour to export excess oil palm seeds-

Pos Malaysia Bhd continues its diversification by

venturing into Ar-Rahnu, the Islamic pawnbroking business.

The postal group has entered into a 80:20 joint venture with

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) to start

Ar-Rahnu in selected Pos branches.

The partnership will leverage Pos Malaysia's extensive

network of more than 700 outlets nationwide to minimise

start-up and operating costs. At the same time, it will

leverage BMMB's experience in pawnbroking-The Edge.

