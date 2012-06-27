BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers
The Bank of East Asia (BEA) dispelled speculation that it p lans to sell a 23.5 percent stake in Affin Holdings Bhd , a development that pours cold water on suggestions of a possible tie-up between the Armed Forces-backed bank and the Hong Leong group.
BEA chairman and chief executive David Li said on Tuesday that the Hong Kong-based bank in fact hopes to increase its presence in Affin.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
* Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers
FRANKFURT, June 6 German online food retailer Delivery Hero AG on Tuesday said it is preparing a 450 million euro ($507.15 million) initial public offering on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Last month Reuters reported Delivery Hero was set to float before the summer break.