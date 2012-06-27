The Bank of East Asia (BEA) dispelled speculation that it p lans to sell a 23.5 percent stake in Affin Holdings Bhd , a development that pours cold water on suggestions of a possible tie-up between the Armed Forces-backed bank and the Hong Leong group.

BEA chairman and chief executive David Li said on Tuesday that the Hong Kong-based bank in fact hopes to increase its presence in Affin.

