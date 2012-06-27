Property developer IGB Corp Bhd (IGBS.KL> will receive

$250.45 mln (800 million ringgit) in cash after the

reduction of its stake in KrissAssets Holdings Bhd

, which it will use as capital for its soon-to-

be-listed IGB real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The figure is based on IGB Corp's circular and was

confirmed by the company after several other figures were

quoted in the media.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

The revival of the bunkering island project carried out by

Asia Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH) off Johor and funded by

CIMB Bank Bhd continued to encounter obstacles

with the bank withdrawing its support for a restructuring

scheme.

CIMB Bank's withdrawal of support for the restructuring

was disclosed by Muhibbah Engineering Bhd to Bursa

Malaysia on Tuesday. The Marine engineering company is the

main subcontractor for the APH project and is owed $119.28

mln (381 million ringgit) for work done-The Edge.

----

The Bank of East Asia (BEA) dispelled speculation

that it plans to sell a 23.5 percent stake in Affin Holdings

Bhd, a development that pours cold water on

suggestions of a possible tie-up between the Armed Forces-

backed bank and the Hong Leong group.

BEA chairman and chief executive David Li said on

Tuesday that the Hong Kong-based bank in fact hopes to

increase its presence in Affin-The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.1942 Malaysian ringgits)