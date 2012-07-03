link.reuters.com/ruk29s

AirAsia Bhd may consider exiting long-haul, low-

cost carrier AirAsia X when the latter undertakes its IPO,

which could be as early as the fourth quarter (Q4) of this

year, according to AirAsia's new chief executive Aireen

Omar.

The Edge Financial Daily recently reported that Virgin

Atlantic was disposing of its 10 percent stake in

AirAsia X to existing shareholders Aero Ventures Sdn Bhd and

Airasia. With Virgin's exit, AirAsia owns about 20 percent

equity interest, while Japan-based Orix Group and Bahrain-

based Manara Consortium holds about another 20 percent. Aero

Ventures, controlled by Tony Fernandes, Kamaruddin Meranun

and several prominent Malaysians, own the remaining 60

percent of AirAsia X-The Edge Financial Daily.

Malakoff ready for relisting next year-Business Times

