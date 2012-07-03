link.reuters.com/ruk29s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
AirAsia Bhd may consider exiting long-haul, low-
cost carrier AirAsia X when the latter undertakes its IPO,
which could be as early as the fourth quarter (Q4) of this
year, according to AirAsia's new chief executive Aireen
Omar.
The Edge Financial Daily recently reported that Virgin
Atlantic was disposing of its 10 percent stake in
AirAsia X to existing shareholders Aero Ventures Sdn Bhd and
Airasia. With Virgin's exit, AirAsia owns about 20 percent
equity interest, while Japan-based Orix Group and Bahrain-
based Manara Consortium holds about another 20 percent. Aero
Ventures, controlled by Tony Fernandes, Kamaruddin Meranun
and several prominent Malaysians, own the remaining 60
percent of AirAsia X-The Edge Financial Daily.
----
Malakoff ready for relisting next year-Business Times
link.reuters.com/buk29s
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.