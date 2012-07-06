Gadang Holdings Bhd is likely to sign a contract

valued at almost 900 million ringgit ($284.6 million) with

Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) today.

The contract for Package V2 covers viaduct and

associated works from the Kota Damansara Station to the

Dataran Sunway Station.

"It is more or less concluded... The job is Gadang's.

The relevant parties are expected to sign the agreement

today (Friday)," said an executive familiar with the MRT

project on Thursday.

($1 = 3.1625 Malaysian ringgit)