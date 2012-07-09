Petra Energy Bhd is in talks with Canada-based

Coastal Energy Co on the prospect of participating

in the risk service contract (RSC) that Petroliam Nasional

Bhd (Petronas) has awarded to the latter for

marginal field developments locally.

"They're [the talks] still at the preliminary stage,

there's nothing to announce or confirm as yet, but the two

have certainly held talks," said an executive in the oil and

gas (O&G) industry.

