UPDATE 1-Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Petra Energy Bhd is in talks with Canada-based
Coastal Energy Co on the prospect of participating
in the risk service contract (RSC) that Petroliam Nasional
Bhd (Petronas) has awarded to the latter for
marginal field developments locally.
"They're [the talks] still at the preliminary stage,
there's nothing to announce or confirm as yet, but the two
have certainly held talks," said an executive in the oil and
gas (O&G) industry-The Edge
----
Malaysia's Felda Global venturing into Africa next year-
The Star
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)
TOKYO, June 8 Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns over a glut.