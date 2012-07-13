UEM Land Holdings Bhd plans an upmarket

678.7-acre residential resort in the coastal area of Desaru

in Johor state.

The venture, with an estimated gross development

value of $1.69 bln (5.4 billion ringgit) is expected to

start by 2013. It is expected to be completed in 20 years.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Malaysia's exports of rubber products seen growing 10

percent this year-The Star

link.reuters.com/kyd49s

----

The domestic mining industry is expected to grow at an

average annual growth rate of 5 percent, said International

Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed.

"The oil and gas (O&G) sector has been revived by

incentives to promote exploration and production," Mustapa

said at the Asian Mining and Energy Investment (AMEI) Forum

on Thursday-The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.1900 Malaysian ringgits)