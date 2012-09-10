Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Bhd, a provider of general and family takaful, is on the threshold of investing in properties in the UK due to its better structured property leases and higher returns compared to similar investments locally.

The company is now a step closer towards setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Labuan International Offshore Financial Centre that will act as a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) to handle its overseas property investment.

