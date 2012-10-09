Austria-based rubber and plastic products maker Semperit AG
Holding wants to buy out Latexx Partners Bhd
at 2.30 ringgit ($0.75) per share, in a deal that will propel
the former into the world's second largest glove manufacturer.
The offer price is a 28.5 percent premium to Latexx's last
traded price of 1.79 ringgit ($0.58) before trading was
suspended on Monday morning. Semperit is also offering to
acquire all warrants at 1.77 ringgit ($0.58) per unit, which
were last transacted at 1.30 ringgit ($0.42).
($1 = 3.0675 Malaysian ringgits)
