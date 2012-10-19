India's ICICI Bank to sell part stake in insurer ICICI Lombard via IPO
June 5 India's ICICI Bank Ltd said on Monday its board had approved the sale of a part of its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd in an initial public offering.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
June 5 India's ICICI Bank Ltd said on Monday its board had approved the sale of a part of its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd in an initial public offering.
* Says it plans to invest 504.8 million yuan ($74.19 million) in property investment firm for 24.63 percent stake